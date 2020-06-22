Armed men attack white couple in front of burnt-out Wendy’s

A group of men attacked a man and a woman with rocks in front of the burnt-out Wendy’s in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police, WSB-TV reported.

Ty Spiceland, 35, and a female companion were confronted by several people. Some were armed with handguns. Spiceland told WSB that members of the group punched him three times in the face when he rolled down his window. They then threw rocks at his car.

YOU’RE A CRACKER

Spiceland also said he was told that white people aren’t allowed on the road.

“Overall I absolutely agree with their side,” he said. “All I wanted to do is just roll down the window and try and reason with the guy and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to Wendy’s, we’re just passing through, we’ll be gone in one second.’ And he just didn’t want to hear that or anything about that, he straight-up said, ‘No white people are allowed on this road.'”

Windows were shattered, she had minor injuries, and police told her and her friend to avoid the area. She says she was on her way to the interstate. A police report has been filed, but that’s a waste of time. No one will follow up because of the people in charge.

The woman in the vehicle who didn’t want to be identified also said the group ordered them to turn around because of their skin color.

“They said, ‘You can’t go this way,'” the woman recalled in a video from Matt Johnson, adding that she was told the reason was, “You’re not African American. Only African Americans are allowed on this road. You’re white, you’re a cracker, whatever word they used. You’re not allowed on this road. Turn around.”

Watch:

Two people who drove by the Wendy’s on University Ave where Rayshard Brooks died were surrounded by armed men there, assaulted, and had their car damaged by rocks today, police say. Story @ 11. pic.twitter.com/6MTYr2g0k0 — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 21, 2020

She says windows were shattered, she had minor injuries, and police told her and her friend to avoid the area. She says she was on her way to the interstate. A police report has been filed. pic.twitter.com/leNpXZBZBS — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 21, 2020