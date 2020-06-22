Meghan & Harry okay bio thought to trash Prince William

The Royals are prepared for the worst as Meghan and Harry okay the release of a book reportedly detailing Harry’s problems in his relationship with his brother William.

They are afraid it might be a Diana moment for the monarchy. If true, Harry and Meghan must be trying to take down the monarchy. They have to know the Royals can’t sustain blow after blow.

The U.K. Express reported that royal expert Russell Myers said members of the royal family are terrified about how they will be portrayed in the new book.

“This book is coming out, it’s called Finding Freedom,” Myers said. “It’s the unofficial biography of Harry and Meghan and royal aides are quite worried about what sort of light it’s going to paint Prince William in. He’s been called unsympathetic and unfeeling in the book. Royal aides have been meeting behind the scenes preparing for the worst.”

Royals believe one side of the story will be told.

“They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light,” one source said. “This sort of family spat shouldn’t be out there in public. This shouldn’t happen to future monarchs. The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana’s interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir.”

Harry and Meghan have since moved to Los Angeles, California, where they have been living in the $18 million home of Tyler Perry while they search for a home of their own in the area

They said they wouldn’t move to LA until President Trump is out of office. I guess they changed their minds.

How could they do this to the aged Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip and his own father, Prince Charles? Maybe it’s overblown.