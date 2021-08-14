Army National Guard recruiting for internment/resettlement specialists to search/restrain

















The National File reported, “The Army National Guard is actively recruiting for a job position called Internment/Resettlement Specialist.

Hirees, 17 years and up, will learn to search and restrain. That will go over well with all the white Republicans this administration plans to arrest as terrorists.

“Meanwhile, military documents show that the military can detain civilians here in America, including U.S. citizens.

“A leaked U.S. Headquarters of the Army document entitled INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS describes an official category of detained person called civilian internee. A Department of Defense Directive published below discussed civilian internees and made it clear that military detainees can be U.S. citizens.”

That will make it all so much easier for Merrick Garland who is preparing for something. He keeps putting out terror alerts on white conservatives and is hunting down parading ‘insurrectionists’ as we speak.

