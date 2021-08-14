Army National Guard recruiting for internment/resettlement specialists to search/restrain

The National File reported, “The Army National Guard is actively recruiting for a job position called Internment/Resettlement Specialist.
Hirees, 17 years and up, will learn to search and restrain. That will go over well with all the white Republicans this administration plans to arrest as terrorists.
“Meanwhile, military documents show that the military can detain civilians here in America, including U.S. citizens.
“A leaked U.S. Headquarters of the Army document entitled INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS describes an official category of detained person called civilian internee. A Department of Defense Directive published below discussed civilian internees and made it clear that military detainees can be U.S. citizens.”
That will make it all so much easier for Merrick Garland who is preparing for something. He keeps putting out terror alerts on white conservatives and is hunting down parading ‘insurrectionists’ as we speak.
If the (D) government wants to be our parents, then the (D) government should be charged with child abuse and/or molestation
Something doesn’t sound right with this. It wouldn’t be the first time someone examined documents and construed them contrary to reality, such as Trump’s Executive Order on foreign interference in elections. Some were taking segments out and trying to apply that to give authorization to arrest people. In this case it sounds like it is contrary to current laws.
Guard strong in a XXXXL BDU, meet up at the KFC, if there any Humvees left from the glorious victory in Afghanistan and bring a buffet line for these elite units.
Found an interesting page saying that leaving was never on the menu in the Graveyard Of Empires due to the rare earth minerals and the opium fields.
Meanwhile Russia is on the other side of the mountain range paying for their mineral extraction but they don’t have a faculty lounge in the former CCCP after learning the hard way about the workers utopia.