Dr. Fauci sanctioned cruel ‘unscientific’ experiments on beagles

















The ‘White Coat Waste (WCW) Project disclosed that the Director had informed Dr. Fauci’s NIAID that tests they funded and sanctioned involved infecting beagles with deadly parasites, and then euthanizing them.

They used $424,455 from public funds.

Healthy beagles were infected and subjected to three months of excruciating pain. They were then killed for blood collection. The experiments were conducted in September 2020 at the University of Georgia.

A coalition of animal lovers, WCW, accused Dr. Fauci of directing the trials and later accused the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Division for conducting the experiments.

Director of the WCW, Justin Goodman stated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had earlier said that testing on dogs was ‘always not compatible’ with interactions between drugs and the human body and that records showed that the dogs were ‘vocalizing in pain’ during the experiments, adding that it was “completely unnecessary.”

Director Godman stressed that the testing done on Beagles was an example of ‘not following the science.’ Goodman also remarked that experimenting with dogs has been ceased by the Veterinary Affairs (VA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). On the other hand, according to the Research Manager of ‘White Coat Waste Project’ Daniel Lopez, the documents showcased the need for holding Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for ‘wasteful and cruel spending.’

Twenty-eight beagles and other animals were abused for what he said was not sound science.

Doesn’t it sound like gain-of-function research in a way? Fauci likes to dabble with lives not his own.

