Army Vet Asked Maxine Waters for Her SOTU Seat, Gets His Response

Several angry Democrats will not attend the State of the Union address and one of them is Maxine Waters. Army veteran Ricky Taylor, aka deplorable vet, who served two tours in Afghanistan, took to Twitter to plead with Maxine Waters to give him her ticket so he could go in her place.

Then this segment hit the airwaves.

Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy said his wife saw the tweet and then he heard the segment from Mr. Taylor.

Duffy offered a guest ticket to Mr. Taylor which has made him one extremely happy man.

Mr. Taylor supports President Trump because he wanted someone who was not a smooth-talking politician.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

It’s official! I am going to the STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS! Thanks to Representative for Wisconsin’s Seventh District Sean Duffy @RepSeanDuffy for personally inviting me as his guest! I am extremely thankful for this. Couldn’t have done it without all of you and @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/4lIvgmb7RP — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 17, 2018