Arrogant Zuckerberg blocks the entire country of Australia









Australian officials are pushing back against the Big Tech totalitarians. The Australian government is planning to fine Google and Facebook for anti-trust violations after investigations. Some officials are discussing arrests of company officers for unlawful conduct.

As a result, Facebook has blocked all news articles from Australia. That’s what lawless totalitarians do.

They have blocked all people and news organizations in the entire country. They are restricted from posting and sharing or even viewing. Even Australian publishers are blocked.

Facebook wants to make people angry with Australia so they back off.

Facebook is now interfering with sovereign nations. It’s a private company that does whatever it wants.

Related