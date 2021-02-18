Unhinged Dems introduce a bill just to hurt Donald Trump









House Democrats introduced a bill to ban former U.S. presidents who have been “twice impeached” from burial in Arlington National Cemetery.

Obviously, it only applies to Donald Trump.

Democrats have been driven completely insane with hatred.

Introduced in late January, H.R. 484, dubbed the “No Glory for Hate Act,” would “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents,” namely those that have faced impeachment proceedings from the House on two separate occasions.

The bill would also restrict the use of government funding to “create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating” a twice-impeached president, and it would bar the naming or redesignation of any federal building or land after commander In chiefs in question.

Trump is the only president in U.S. history to have faced impeachment inquiries two times during his tenure.

He was acquitted of all charges because both cases were completely bogus.

