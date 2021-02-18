Unhinged Dems introduce a bill just to hurt Donald Trump

House Democrats introduced a bill to ban former U.S. presidents who have been “twice impeached” from burial in Arlington National Cemetery.
Obviously, it only applies to Donald Trump.
Democrats have been driven completely insane with hatred.
Introduced in late January, H.R. 484, dubbed the “No Glory for Hate Act,” would “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents,” namely those that have faced impeachment proceedings from the House on two separate occasions.
The bill would also restrict the use of government funding to “create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating” a twice-impeached president, and it would bar the naming or redesignation of any federal building or land after commander In chiefs in question.
Trump is the only president in U.S. history to have faced impeachment inquiries two times during his tenure.
He was acquitted of all charges because both cases were completely bogus.
It has now become crystal clear that Democrats suffer from a serious mental disorder commonly called Trump Derangement Syndrome. This fixation on all things Trump and the desire to get revenge against Trump, his family, and every American who supported President Trump is truly insane behavior. How much longer are we going to let these crazy people damage the Country? Make no doubt that the policies coming out of the Beltway today are doing severe damage to the Nation. Are we really going to wait until November 2022 to stop it? You know that the Democrats are worried that we will drag them out of office, else they wouldn’t have 20,000 troops surrounding the Capitol. These people know they aren’t working for The People anymore, so what is their real end game? Who do they think they work for? When will the State Governors stand up and say enough is enough? The fact that President Trump was impeached twice on fabricated charges just shows how inept at Governing Democrats are because they really don’t understand how a Constitutional Republic works. Democrats don’t want to understand because they are fixed on the concept of pure Democracy which is just mob rule by the ignorant and easily persuadable. Democracies have always been totalitarian Governments where the rich and powerful can easily persuade the masses to do things against their long term self interest. Democracies don’t have Constitutions to protect minorities and the weak. Unfortunately, we have already seen the very dark side of Democracy in the 2020 election where laws were manipulated to allow the creation of votes out of thin air. For Decades Democrats were the Kings of Corruption, but President Trump opened the eyes of Americans and like the “Wizard of Oz” we are being told to ignore the man behind the curtain. Where is Dorothy? All I’ve seen lately is Pelosi, the Wicked Witch of the West.