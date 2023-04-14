As Title 42 Is Phased Out, Biden Prepares for Increases in “Legal Migrants”

While illegal crossers continue to flood America’s southern border, the Biden administration and immigration activists are working to substantially increase and accelerate the arrival of “legal” migrants, reports FAIRUS.

Biden has new executive actions ready to fill US jobs with foreign labor.

“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ur Jaddou let the mask slip this week when she cited a “critical need for more lower-wage workers.”

“The push for more foreign workers is predicated on lower U.S. unemployment rates (as though this were a problem that needs to be fixed). But this ignores some key metrics.

In addition to 5.9 million jobless workers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) counted 4.9 million working-age Americans sitting outside the labor pool last month. These “discouraged workers” are not included because they were not actively seeking employment during the four weeks preceding the survey.”

“BLS also revealed that hirings continue to trend downward, with the March figure the lowest since President Biden took office. Hourly wages declined, too, as did the average number of hours worked.”

“Meantime, the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), where Jaddou made her comments, is pushing a smorgasbord of 21 administrative fixes, including: Giving temporary workers time to find new U.S. jobs amid layoffs. Speeding State Department visa processing through interview waivers. Shortening required forms and restricting requests for evidence of eligibility.”

As Title 42 winds down, huge groups line up on the Mexican side of the border. They are all ready to take US jobs and lower wages.

Happening now—large groups continue to turn themselves in at the border. We want to remind migrants that coming into the US between the ports of entry is ILLEGAL & those who do are subject to expulsion or removal. @cbp pic.twitter.com/h6dwaP2Vk1 — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) April 12, 2023

Cartel gunmen pulled up to me with a load one minute after I shot this video asking what I was doing at their cut. No matter they drive 100 yards up and dropped six at another hole. Here’s that video https://t.co/oUMrfRP0f2 pic.twitter.com/q8IoqwEVoo — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 11, 2023

This helps explain the failure of Biden’s CBP One “prelegalize them” program. So many came for its rich enticement that they overwhelmed its infrastructure. Venezuelans were waiting in line in quarters like these in Juarez until recently.

A few are sticking it out. Deterrence… pic.twitter.com/VqvdiF4c4f — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 13, 2023

The Biden government has thrown in the towel on its highly vaunted pre-legalization app program for Venezuelans, Cubans Nicaraguans and Haitians. Now they’re just back to letting them in over the border by the thousands.

Into interior America, they tell me. Here it is up close pic.twitter.com/39xjBogrub — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 12, 2023

This Venezuelan just told me that, contrary to Biden gov and US media insistence, the Americans ARE admitting family units of Venezuelans into America. This man sent his on news that friends who did this on Sunday are now in NEW JERSEY! pic.twitter.com/zWCNmy3cPN — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 12, 2023

