Watch What’s in Front of the Defunct Whole Foods in San Fran

As reported, Whole Foods shut down its flagship store after only one year. The employees don’t feel safe and are afraid to come to work. The company admits rampant crime in the area forced it to shut down. When you watch the clip below, you’ll wonder how they ever opened.

Investigative reporter Michael Shellenberger said, “San Francisco is a failed city. It cannot protect the safety of its residents, tourists, or businesses.” He added, “Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to halt his presidential run and send in the national guard to shut down the dangerous and deadly open-air drug markets.”

Of course, Newsom won’t do it.

These open-air drug markets are a disgrace.

It’s no surprise that the Whole Foods on 8th and Market in San Francisco closed down – with pounds of fentanyl out front, who would want to shop there? Not too far from Twitter HQ @elonmusk #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/rSbBa1ViDy — WORLD PEACE MOVEMENT🌎🌍🌏 唐人街牛仔世界和平领袖 (@darren_stallcup) April 13, 2023

