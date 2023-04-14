Watch What’s in Front of the Defunct Whole Foods in San Fran

By
M Dowling
-
3
58

As reported, Whole Foods shut down its flagship store after only one year. The employees don’t feel safe and are afraid to come to work. The company admits rampant crime in the area forced it to shut down. When you watch the clip below, you’ll wonder how they ever opened.

Investigative reporter Michael Shellenberger said, “San Francisco is a failed city. It cannot protect the safety of its residents, tourists, or businesses.” He added, “Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to halt his presidential run and send in the national guard to shut down the dangerous and deadly open-air drug markets.”

Of course, Newsom won’t do it.

These open-air drug markets are a disgrace.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

The question is, what do you do with these people. Scenes like this are happening in big cities around America. Whats the answer? I guess these are the people Bill Gates wants to get rid of first. It will only get worse.

0
Reply
BindenSux
BindenSux
1 hour ago

San FranDump-O looks fantastic. A Liberal paradise !!!

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Hope this wasn’t supported with the important pension funds of hard working Americans!!!

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz