US Navy Sinks Three Houthi Boats for the First Time, Kills Crew

U.S. Navy helicopters on Sunday sunk three Houthi boats, killing their crews, after the terrorists attempted to hijack a commercial vessel and were fired on in response to the besieged container ship’s distress call.

A Maersk container ship, the Singapore-flagged Hangzhou, issued a distress call at about 6:30 a.m. local time, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Sunday. The merchant vessel said four small boats were attacking it.

“The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew-served and small-arms weapons at the Maersk Hangzhou, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel,” Central Command said.

CENTCOM STATEMENT

“On Dec. 31 at 6:30am (Sanaa time) the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel. A contract embarked security team on the MAERSK HANZGHOU returned fire,” Central Command (Centcom) outlined in an issued statement.

“U.S. helicopters from the USS EISENHOWER (CVN 69) and GRAVELY (DDG 107) responded to the distress call and in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew served weapons and small arms. The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area. There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment,” Centcom said.

It’s the first time that the US military has killed Houthi crews.

MSNBC. 31 Dec 23. Houthis rebels 24 drone/missile/small boat/helicopter attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping. 12% of all global maritime traffic. US Navy 5th Fleet with French and UK partners now using lethal force to respond.

