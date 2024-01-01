US Clown World Space Force Where Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative

By
M Dowling
-
1
21

We are a laughing stock.

Joe Biden and his Obama and Soros staff have turned our military into a laughing stock on the world stage. Lt. Col. Bree Fram, who is the highest-ranking transgender in the Space Force, illogically chats up “inclusion” as a national security imperative.

Bree Fram, a fake woman

This is who the administration has representing women.

She is a he and looks like a he dressed up as a she.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 minute ago

He’s mentally ill.

