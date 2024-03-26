At Least 7 Missing in Collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in MD

A large cargo ship struck The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span critical to East Coast shipping in Baltimore. The ship caused the bridge to collapse early Tuesday.

It prompted a massive emergency response for at least seven people in the water.

In a statement Tuesday, the FBI’s Baltimore field office said there was “no specific and credible information to suggest any ties to terrorism at this time.”

James Wallace, chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department, said at a presser around 1:30 a.m., a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse.

THE RESCUED AND MISSING

Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of impact and were plunged into the Patapsco River.

Wallace said two people were rescued from the water. One was unharmed, and the other remains in “very serious condition.”

Rescue workers in Baltimore are searching for as many as seven people after a major bridge in the city’s port was struck by a container ship early Tuesday, officials said. The city’s fire chief said it is an “active search and rescue” situation, and the number of missing people could change. No crew members were injured.

The ship was piloted by a local pilot specializing in moving in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

The ship is a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali.

There are “no indications” that the collision of a container ship in Baltimore was an intentional act. That is according to US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

“We are closely monitoring the tragic situation… Our thoughts are with the families of the missing and injured,” Mayorkas wrote on social media.

Mayorkas noted that the US Coast Guard was on scene “along with our state and local partners and is actively involved in search and rescue operations this morning.”

The container ship, Dali, has been inspected 27 times since its building in 2015. At that time, it had two “deficiencies.”

In June 2023, in San Antonio, Chile, the Chilean authorities gave the Dali a “deficiency” for “propulsion and auxiliary machinery—gauges, thermometers, etc.” In November 2016, in Antwerp, Belgium, the Dali was given another “deficiency” for “structural conditions” described as “hull damage impairing seaworthiness.”

Dali was involved in an incident in 2016 in the Port of Antwerp, port officials confirmed to CNN.

The last inspection the Dali had was on September 9, 2023. The United States Coast Guard in New York, New York inspected it. They found no deficiencies.

