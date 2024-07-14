Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump, Biden Responds

The shooter who hit President Trump and killed a spectator was taken out by a sniper. He is dead. Donald Trump was surrounded by his Secret Service and held his clenched fist in the air. The shooter Jacqui Heinrich is dead.

It is officially an assassination attempt.

Five gunshots were heard.

In addition to Trump, two others are critically injured. However, these are early reports.

Trump is safe.

According to the Federalist, Donald Trump’s detail has asked for beefed up protection and Biden’s DHS refused. That is what they do to RFK Jr.

BIDEN RESPONDS

Biden issued a statements a said we are glad to hear Trump is “safe and well.” No one believes that either.

Biden delivered remarks on Saturday evening after former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed offstage when gunshots were fired at his political rally.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“It’s sick,” Biden said. “It’s sick.”

“It’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country,” the president said. “We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

Biden said he hoped to speak with Trump shortly, adding, “apparently he’s been doing well.”

Trump’s campaign said shortly after the incident that he is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” Trump was seen with blood on his face and ear as he was evacuated by Secret Service.

Biden would not give Donald Trump increased security, and has incited hatred toward him. His words are hollow.

How ironic his recent statement was:

OTHERS RESPOND

Bill Clinton issued a statement.

“Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service,” Clinton posted on social media.

No one believes that Hillary is glad Trump is safe – no one.

George Bush and Barack Obama also issued statements supporting Donald Trum.

In addition to the gunman, a spectator is dead after being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania. The district attorney confirmed to the AP that one person who died is believed to be a rally attendee.

Law enforcement were seen carrying a body out of the event with blood stains visible on the bleachers.

Supporter said he saw a man climbing the roof with a rifle and Secret Service and police ignored him.

