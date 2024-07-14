China Has An Adorable New Robot Dog

During recent military drills with Cambodia, China’s military showed off their cute little robot dog. Man’s best robot friend walks, hops, lies down, and moves backward under the control of a remote operator.

Adorable.

It also has an automatic rifle mounted on its back.

“It can serve as a new member in our urban combat operations, replacing our (human) members to conduct reconnaissance and identify (the) enemy and strike the target,” a soldier identified as Chen Wei says in a video from state broadcaster CCTV.


