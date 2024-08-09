Attempted Trump Assassination: Officer Asked Secret Service to Secure the Building Days Before

CNN has obtained and published dramatic body cam footage from the day of the attempted Trump assassination, where a police officer climbed up on the roof and saw the would-be assassin moments before he started shooting.

Approximately 40 seconds later, Crooks turned back and fired eight shots at Trump, who was hit in the ear. Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks.

The footage also shows a police officer complaining that he repeatedly asked the US Secret Service to secure the building. The officer says he made the request starting “on Tuesday,” and the attempted assassination happened on a Saturday.

After the encounter, the officer runs around to another side of the building before running to his police car to retrieve a rifle.

“F**king this close bro,” the officer who saw Crooks says to another officer. “Dude, he turned around on me.”

One officer asks where the shooter is, and the officer, panting, says, “He’s straight up.”

“Who’s got eyes on him?” the officer asks. “He was right where you picked me up, bro. He was on that left side.”

Over the radio, a voice says: “We have two civilians – tending to them,” and later, “I need an ambulance in the back.”

Butler Township Police released the bodycam footage after CNN made a public request.

After seeing the abject incompetence of this administration, I do believe it is possible that the top levels of the Secret Service were suffering from complacency and incompetence as opposed to trying to murder the President.

Although, I haven’t ruled out the latter since they won’t give us any information. I just don’t want to believe that. Many believe it was a USSS inside job.

The police appear to have done their job.

