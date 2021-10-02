Attorney Renz: whistleblower data on vaccine injuries and death

















A Whistleblower came forward to Attorney Thomas Renz with hard data from the largest database available in the U.S. to study the COVID-19 impact including deaths and injuries.

It’s the first time Americans have seen it.

The CMS Medicare Tracking System

According to this data, the total number of American Citizens who died within 14 days of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is 48,465. That hard data comes from the Medicare Tracking System.

Attorney Renz is also in possession of Remdesivir death data from the Medicare Tracking System that has been withheld by the government from our citizens. The Remdesivir data reveals of the 7,960 beneficiaries prescribed Remdesivir for Covid-19, 2,058 died. That is 25.9%.

46% of people died within 14 days of the Remdesivir Treatment.

The Remdesivir Treatment was established in U.S. Hospitals at the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Serious adverse events were reported in 131 of the 532 patients who received Remdesivir.

That is 24.6%. Attorney Renz says, ”This begs the question… why is this the protocol in American Hospitals? Does this appear “Safe and Effective” to you?”

More information here pertaining to the risks within the Pfizer vaccine: “So, when they weren’t injected, their infection rate was 1.3%, and when they got injected, it was 4.34%. It went up by over 300%,” Kingston stated. “They had less infection when they had no protection. So, that’s a problem.”

