Auditor called Trump votes for Biden in Georgia recount

Project Veritas released a new video today exposing Trump ballots being called for Biden during the ongoing Georgia recount process.

A Republican National Committee monitor in Georgia’s election recount, Hale Soucie, told our undercover journalist there are individuals counting ballots who have made continuous errors.

Soucie said that one auditor called out votes for Biden “three times in three minutes,” but a second auditor went on to correct the record saying: “No, this is Trump.”

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Hale Soucie, Republican National Committee monitor in Georgia: “I’ll give you the full story of what happened. So, three times in three minutes, she [auditor] called out Biden. The second auditor caught it and she said: ‘No, this is Trump.’”

Soucie: “The next table I went to right after that — the only reason why I went to that table is because there was one where, the first person reading it off, handing it to her — she’s not even looking at it [ballot], she’s just putting it in.”

Soucie: “So Table 17 was the first one where the woman got it wrong three times. Table 18 was where the first person called out Biden or Trump, she passed it across the table and the other person would not even look at it and put it wherever the first person said. That person is supposed to be auditing it, checking the second one.”

Watch:

BREAKING: Georgia Recount Auditors Call Multiple Ballots For @JoeBiden That Were Actually Marked For @realDonaldTrump “The second person was supposed to be checking it right, three times in three minutes she called out Biden.”#RiggedRecounts pic.twitter.com/ldvbCXXn0b — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 16, 2020