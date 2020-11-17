Tucker slams Trudeau and the Great Reset

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over comments he made in September claiming COV-19 is an “opportunity for a reset.” The purpose is to “accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change.”

“Watch this video from September. You may not have seen it – it wasn’t played much in this country,” Carlson said before rolling the footage. “This is the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau speaking to the United Nations.”

“Oh, ‘this is our chance,’ says Justin Trudeau,” Carlson noted, mockingly. “Not our chance to save you from a virus with a 99% survival rate, you’ll almost certainly be fine, and they’re fully aware of that.”

Carlson continued, “‘This is our chance’ to impose totally unprecedented social controls on the population, to bypass democracy and change everything to conform with their weird academic theories that have never been tested in the real world, and by the way don’t actually make sense. This is their chance.”

Watch:

To have The Great Reset, to change world economies, and steal from the citizens, you need two things — a puppet leader and a media that convinces people it is for their benefit.

Guess the Great Reset isn’t a conspiracy theory, after all.

Archbishop Vigano warned us that global elites would use the pandemic to start the “Great Reset.” He was right.