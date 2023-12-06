Austin Threatens to Send US Soldiers If GOP Withholds Funds to Ukraine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned Congress on Tuesday that it is very likely we’d have to send US soldiers if they don’t provide funds to Ukraine.

“If [Vladimir] Putin takes over Ukraine, he’ll get Moldova, Georgia, then maybe the Baltics,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman and warmonger Michael McCaul (R-TX) told The Messenger after Austin and other senior Biden administration officials briefed House lawmakers on their request for more aid for Ukraine.

He said this without any evidence that it would happen.

These radical Democrats will send our youth to get killed for the dictatorship of Ukraine rather than close our borders.

“And then the idea that we’ll have to put troops on the ground in Secretary Austin’s word was very likely,” McCaul added. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

The Messenger reported that the warning “did little” to win over Republican skeptics.

Terrifying Americans

Senate Democrats claim that what’s at stake if Congress fails to pass Ukraine aid could be that Putin invades a NATO country. And that forces the U.S. to send troops to help per the alliance’s defense pact.

“If Putin moves on a NATO country — and I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility — there is a fight involving U.S. troops if we don’t support Ukraine’s fight right now,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said.

They’re trying to terrify Republicans into caving on border security.

Democrats really want to keep this war going more than Republicans. Why?

Ukraine has been made into a World Economic Forum-tied totalitarian nation.

