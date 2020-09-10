Author of ‘In Defense of Looting’ puts a warning on her book

On Thursday, National Public Radio aired an interview with Vicky Osterweil, author of a book called In Defense of Looting.

The white trans daughter of a science professor, Osterweil told a credulous NPR interviewer that looting was justified because it “strikes at the heart of property, of whiteness and of the police,” and also “provides people with an imaginative sense of freedom and pleasure.” She added riots reveal how “without police and without state oppression, we can have things for free,” Matt Taibbi writes.

NPR regretted the interview. Giving her a pulpit was a mistake as they learned. Osterweil is also an anti-Semite.

“[Looting] gets people what they need for free immediately,” Osterweil told NPR.

Well, that’s true, if not sociopathic and lazy.

“In terms of potential crimes that people can commit against the state, [looting is] basically nonviolent. You’re mass shoplifting,” the activist said. “Most stores are insured; it’s just hurting insurance companies on some level. It’s just money. It’s just property. It’s not actually hurting any people.”

Obviously, that’s false.

But, in the irony of ironies, although she advocates theft, you better not steal anything in her book. You may NOT steal her ‘intellectual’ property, even if you want it immediately and you feel it doesn’t hurt anyone. Even though she says we can have “things for free,” without “oppression,” she clearly doesn’t mean it when it affects her.

Check it out, you will feel oppressed:

h/t The Watchman