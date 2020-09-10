BOMBSHELL! Trump told the world everything on Woodward’s audio in March

Tom Elliott of Grabien found the very available presser of Trump’s comments about the virus in March. Basically, President Trump said the same thing he told Bob Woodward, and he said it to the world.

For those who aren’t aware, Woodward wants to sell his latest anti-Trump book and to do that, he released an audio that is meant to be an indictment of the President. The claim is the President knew how serious the virus was and deliberately lied. As we reported last night, this bombshell is a dud.

TRUMP SAID THE SAME THING IN PUBLIC IN MARCH

In this next clip, President Trump tells Jim Acosta the virus is going away, hopefully, the end of the month. That has been cherry-picked by the media without context. In context, the President said knew how bad it was after seeing what was happening in China, but “he wanted to give people hope.”

He never told anyone to go to Mardi Gras, and President Trump also didn’t let it ride. In fact, he stopped China and Europe really early. That is true.

His timeline shows he did do a lot.

About the virus dissipating, he didn’t want to be negative and said he’s a positive person and he’s a cheerleader for the country. There’s nothing great about this virus, he added, but he wanted to give hope. He knew it was horrible but no one knew if it could be stopped in China at that time.

Trump said it was going to be awful. He was clear.

This is what he told Woodward in early February and there is no bombshell. As Elliott says, ironically, why did Acosta sleep on the scoop?

Let’s not forget that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci was telling people to go to malls, the movies, and the gym on February 29th. In early March, he told young, healthy people to go on cruises.

Watch:

*obtained from a national press conference aired worldwide including on CNN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2020

Hey @Acosta why have you been sleeping on your scoop??!! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2020

Acosta accused him of not liking the question but Trump gave no indication he didn’t like the question. Just more media BS.

The President did a great deal and you’d have to be a blooming idiot to think the virus wasn’t deadly and serious. You would also have to be dumb to think the President was doing anything other than cheering us up and giving us hope, as he said.

ARMCHAIR QUARTERBACKS

Monday morning quarterbacks are always the wisest of people after the fact. Their guy, Biden, would have done nothing, as he said. No one did anything until March, beginning with professional sports shutting down by March 13th.

The entire bombshell aspect is bogus since the clip above was aired worldwide and the media knows that.

Why didn’t the world expose this secret bombshell audio? Oh, wait, the world did hear it. Why did Woodward sit on this alleged bombshell?

The virus did come from China, even the one that spread in Europe — it’s the same virus. China did withhold information for valuable weeks. The media tormented and attacked Trump for his early actions to stop the spread of the virus. He was being impeached when the virus began and the Democrats were AWOL. The governors have little fiefdoms and the President cannot constitutionally make them do anything. Where were they?

We already had food shortages that the media helped drum up, and the threat of destroying the economy and peoples’ lives threatened to make the cure worse than the illness. Not creating panic was wise.

The virus was completely politicized by Democrats. They politicize everything, every aspect of our lives. It’s a serious problem.