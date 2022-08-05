Awesome! Gov. DeSantis Sent Police to Evict Soros DA

By
M Dowling
-
1
51

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he had suspended pro-criminal Soros-backed state attorney Andrew Warren. Just to be sure he left, the governor sent the police to help him leave. Warren refused to enforce any Florida laws restricting abortion or transgender surgeries for minors.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” DeSantis said. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

Just to be sure he left, he sent the police. It’s good he did. Warren said DeSantis can’t remove him so he probably would have resisted. If Democrats in his jurisdiction want to live in safety and security, they’ll go along with this.

DeSantis spoke about it with Tucker last night. Warren was picked out by other prosecutors, and he even put his neglect of duty into writing.

As DeSantis said, he knows they can’t get these ideas passed through legislatures so they go into liberal areas and get these extremists elected. These loons then get their way by not enforcing the law.

The Soros moonbat says he’s still the State’s Attorney. DeSantis should prosecute him if he can. He wants to allow mutilation surgeries for children.

The Monologue

Last night, Tucker used his monologue to state the obvious — Soros is funding far-left DAs in their elections to destroy law enforcement. Soros is getting richer and richer and always gets his way. He’s behind the massive invasion of foreigners into the West. He likely wants to destroy the West. He’s some kind of a god [or demon] as he wrote in his book.

The RINOs and Democrat politicians are trying to use it against DeSantis, calling him a dictator because he wants DAs who follow the law. Hopefully, voters see through this.

This is the statement from the loon who wants to break the law as a a law enforcement officer:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Adonis
Adonis
30 minutes ago

The REAL governor with REAL balls, unlike other cowardly RINOs.

1
Reply