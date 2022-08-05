Millions in Germany Could Go Without Heat This Winter

Germany fears MILLIONS of houses will be left without heating this winter as low pressure in gas pipelines due to Putin cutting supplies causes breakdowns.

Russia has reduced gas supplies into Europe to 20%. Gas prices are skyrocketing and there is less pressure in the pipes. As a result, some households will be cut off entirely.

Germany is working to fix the issue, but no one is ready to forsake the climate change crazy, which some suggest is the real reason behind the sanctions.

Those sanctions hurt the West far more than Russia. These people aren’t stupid. They know that.

Russia wants to be paid in rubles since the sanctions limit their use of eurodollars.

Prior to the war in Ukraine, Russian gas accounted for around 40 percent of the EU’s usage. By comparison, that figure is roughly 4 percent for the UK.

Some countries – including Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark, and the Netherlands – saw their supplies cut over their refusal to pay for Russian gas in robles.

Germany relies on Russia for at least 50% of its gas.

It’s not only breakdowns they have to worry about. Germany faces a cold winter regardless without natural gas.

