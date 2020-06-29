Awesome lady takes on BLM white kids of privilege

There was a protest yesterday to stop the removal of the Theodore Roosevelt statue on the steps of the Museum of Natural History. An awesome lady took on the Black Lives Matter privileged white kids yesterday.

Woman to counter-protesters at the Defend Teddy Roosevelt Statue rally in NYC: “You’re a domestic terrorist group and we will see to it that you fall and you fall so hard, you won’t know what hit you.”

pic.twitter.com/x7NPXWU7M4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2020

On the attempt to remove the statue of President Roosevelt: “This is not about race anymore. It never really was. This is about taking apart the fabric of America.”pic.twitter.com/9p9j5vuVAC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2020

President Theodore Roosevelt was an outstanding president and I know that because I used to do the newsletter for Sagamore Hill. He was a once-in-a-lifetime leader, a man of courage and vision. One of his numerous accomplishments was to establish our system of national parks. He studied nature, recording his findings, and contributed his valuable writings and notes on nature to the museum.

That’s why the statue in front of the Museum of Natural History, which he helped to fund, bears his statue.

It shows him as he was, gallantly astride his horse. He was the President and a warrior after all. Flanking him on each side are proud and strong people, one a Native-American, the other a Black man. He supported Black people and Native Americans. The left is calling the statue racist. Obviously, that is not the meaning of the statue, nor is that why they want it down.

The left wants it gone because they want our history and culture gone. Yesterday, there was a small but enthusiastic group of protesters who want the statue to stay right where it is.

Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republicans Club, organized the demonstration. He said, “This statue is of a proud American. Was he perfect? No. No one was perfect… he did a lot for this country.”

The protesters chanted, “Save Teddy!” and “Save Our History!” They will fall on the deaf ears of communist Mayor de Blasio’s incompetent wife Chirlane McCray who is in charge of deciding which statues must come down (as crime surges in New York City). We say she is incompetent because she recently blew $1 billion with no success to show as a result.

“Cuomo and De Blasio pandering to lawless leftist mobs, America needs leaders to hold the line and protect our history” says speaker at defend #TeddyRoosevelt statue protest in front of the American Museum of Natural History. pic.twitter.com/Gl1zHreRVU — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2020

“This is our culture and we need to protect it for everybody” says speaker at defending the #TeddyRoosevelt statue rally at the American Museum of Natural History in #NYC pic.twitter.com/DCkFV63W6c — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2020

