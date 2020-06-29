Occupy NYC protest is ‘about bringing it all down so we can build anew’

“This movement is about bringing it all down so we can build anew.” ~ Occupy NYC protester

The Occupy movement is back in New York City, but not as Occupy Wall Street, rather as Occupy City Hall. That’s what they are doing — occupying City Hall in the lawless city of New York.

They hope to “bring it all down” so they “can build anew.” To get there, they must abolish police — calling them systemically racist. They must use the false premise of systemic racism in reference to all our systems in order to reach their goals.

Watch:

“This movement is about bringing it all down so we can build a new” says protester at #OccupyCityHall in #NYC . Protesters demanding $1 billion in budget cuts to #NYPD pic.twitter.com/DuNhR5Ux24 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2020

They are communists and Americans are falling for their lies. The people in attendance are the same privileged college kids, communists, mentally ill, and Marxist professors who led the Occupy Wall Street movement.

They want the communist mayor to do more to destroy the city’s history, culture, art, police so they can rebuild it as a communist society. Actually, de Blasio is doing a banner job without encouragement.

The communist ideology they espouse must lead to death and oppression, but they think it will work this time. This is exactly the same movement as in 2011. It is a communist/socialist movement.

The Black Lives Matter movement has always been about tearing down America. As the three founders of BLM will tell you, they are trained Marxists. Many, the majority, of the BLMers are white youth.

The photos are from Ventura Media:

Isn’t this a lovely garden?

CHECK OUT HIS REPORT FROM CHAZ/CHOP

These are basically the same people with the same intent.