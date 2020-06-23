Awesome! NYC residents fight back against de Blasio!

New York City residents, who have been tormented by fireworks for several weeks all during the night, are fighting back. They organized a noise protest to keep the residents of Gracie Mansion up all night.

De Blasio won’t do a thing about it even though it’s illegal. These citizens decided if they can’t sleep, neither can Bill de Blasio. They are also fighting against lawlessness in general.

This was organized by members of the Jewish community, frequent victims of de Blasio’s erratic policing orders.

The New York City Police Department has reportedly asked New Yorkers to stop calling 9-1-1 and 3-1-1 to complain about the firework blasts.

“We need to send a message that we need to end these chaotic fireworks that [have] been happening across the city,” said Councilman Chaim Deutsch, speaking at the protest.

One speaker said they must avoid political discussions, but they do not feel safe in their homes.

What about the man who threw fireworks on a homeless man, setting him on fire? Will Bill do anything about that???

De Blasio’s equally commie wife is looking at all statues in the city, including George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, and she will probably remove them.