O’Keefe strikes FB! Wear a MAGA hat in a photo, “delete them for terrorism”

Facebook Content Moderator: ‘If Someone is Wearing a MAGA Hat, I Am Going to Delete Them for Terrorism’

Facebook Insider Zach McElroy said, “I Will Testify Before Congress About the Facebook Bias I Witnessed Against Trump Supporters, Conservative Causes.”

McElroy: “We are essentially in charge of what gets said and what gets stifled”

McElroy: 75-to-80 percent of Posts Selected by Facebook’s Algorithm for Moderator Review Support President Donald Trump, Republicans, and Conservative Causes.

Facebook Content Review Lead: “It’s a Very Progressive Company, Who’s Very Anti-MAGA”

Facebook’s Human-Directed Restriction of Free Speech Raises Questions Regarding Company’s Protections under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act

Project Veritas today released one of the most damning undercover investigation reports—this time insiders used hidden cameras to document rampant censorship occurring at social media giant: Facebook.

Recordings captured Facebook content moderators bragging about deleting posts and comments supporting President Donald Trump and conservative causes.

“Zach McElroy’s story raises serious doubts about the Capitol Hill testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who gave lawmakers the impression that his company only takes content that could cause harm, such as relating to terrorism or hate speech, but never for politics,” said James O’Keefe, Project Veritas’ founding CEO.

“Facebook and other social media platforms are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act because they claim that unlike traditional publishers that do not actively edit content—they say they are like the phone company just stringing wires on poles,” said O’Keefe.

“Facebook’s $400 billion market capitalization is tied to this protection and our report shows for the first time anywhere Facebook’s robust and human-directed process for restricting the marketplace of ideas, which calls into question their CDA 230 immunity,” he said.

DELETE THE PRESIDENT

In one example, McElroy captured as a screenshot, President Donald Trump posted on Facebook about Republican successes, including electing a GOP governor of Mississippi. In the screenshot, Trump’s account is labeled “Verified and Shielded,” but a seemingly innocuous comment on the post: “Cleaning up the house” with heart emojis is flagged in the Single Review Tool for adjudication.

One of the content moderators was asked if she deleted every Republican item that came up on her queue, she said: “Yes! I don’t give no f*cks, I’ll delete it.”

The same moderator said she does not take down anti-Trump content, even if it did not violate policy.

“You gotta take it down but I leave it up,” she said. “If you see something that’s not supposed to be up, it’s probably me.”

Another content moderator, Lara Kontakos, was asked what she did when she saw posts supporting the president: “If someone is wearing a MAGA hat, I am going to delete them for terrorism.”

Facebook appears to violated Section 230 and Mark Zuckerberg might have lied under oath.

