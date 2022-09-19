Ax Man’s Right Back on the Brooklyn Streets, Not Eligible for Bail

Brooklyn Ax Man didn’t even spend the night in jail, thanks to the Democrats. He became somewhat famous for pulling out an ax after diners at a McDonald’s upset him. He used the ax to smash up the restaurant while the diners just sat there watching.

Instead of running out, they watched. Ax Man, also known as Michael Palacios, 31, smacked one young man in the head until he fell to the ground.

People were fortunate he didn’t ax them.

Ax Man was arraigned on fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession-of-weapons charges hours later and freed.

Neither charge is eligible for bail under the state’s ridiculous criminal justice reforms. He assaulted at least one person on video, but nothing came of it.

Ax man was angry because a young woman jilted him.

Another day in nyc pic.twitter.com/OCOPIkIzuO — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) September 17, 2022

