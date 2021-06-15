AZ AG warns Garland in a fiery letter he will not tolerate any undermining of the audit



















Arizona’s attorney general today warned the Biden Justice Department to back off its criticism of the state Senate’s audit of the Maricopa County 2020 vote.

He accused him of giving in to “hysterical” liberal Trump haters.

“My office is not amused by the DOJ’s posturing and will not tolerate any effort to undermine or interfere with our State Senate’s audit to reassure Arizonans of the accuracy of our elections,” wrote Attorney General Mark Brnovich to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“We stand ready to defend federalism and state sovereignty against any partisan attacks or federal overreach,” he added.

In the letter, Brnovich blasted Garland, writing, “Late last week, you made troubling comments about the ongoing efforts in states to ensure election integrity. Your statements displayed an alarming disdain for state sovereignty as defined under the 10th Amendment of the United States Constitution and the election provisions in Articles I and II.”

“It is important to remember that the states created the federal government, not the other way around,” Brnovich reminded Garland. “America’s founders intentionally restrained the federal government’s constitutional boundaries to ensure each state could flourish in unique ways. Today, our federal government has largely forgotten the Founders’ intent, but my office has not.”

Brnovich added a fiery conclusion: “As I have demonstrated several times, Arizona will not sit back and let the Biden administration abuse its authority, refuse to uphold laws, or attempt to commandeer our state’s sovereignty.”

