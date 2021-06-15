

















Americans are starting to wake up to the anti-American and anti-white curricula being forced into our schools under the guise of anti-racism. Critical Race Theory and the fake history of the 1619 Project are designed to make children hate their country and white people, especially white men. The radical LGBT sex-ed curriculum is also on the table.

The media is making it a partisan issue, claiming only conservatives are opposed. That is not the case and some are waking up to it.

Parents are banding together to recall school board members.

THE GREAT AWOKENING

Powerline blog reports that two incumbents in the school board election in Rapid City, South Dakota, including the President, were defeated. Four seats were won by insurgents against the WOKE.

The media isn’t reporting it as opposition to the curriculum at all, and one has to look beyond the media to find the truth.

Paul Mirengoff writes at Powerline: I understand that an organization called South Dakota Parents Involved in Education (SDPIE) played a major role in this election. I understand the issues it raised included opposition to the teaching of critical race theory and disrespect for the American flag and pledge of allegiance. (Reportedly, some of the teachers in this district have been discouraging students from saying the pledge.) I understand the results to be a rejection of wokeness in the city’s schools.

After noting that the local media isn’t reporting exactly what happened, he writes: But while grassroots organizations are working from the bottom up, the left is working from the top down. It plans to have the central government withhold federal money from school districts that reject action civics and critical race theory.

We’ll have to see about that.

Sometimes students are standing up against it. In one charter school in Nevada, a biracial student is suing over the racist theory being taught.

INSANE SEX-ED FOR 6-YEAR-OLDS

At the Dalton School, where a sex-ed teacher instructed first graders in the art of masturbation, the teacher was sent packing. Justine Ang Fonte took her cartoon videos on masturbation for first graders and resigned. Her big backer, the head of the school, Jim Best will also not be returning next year.

For $55,000 a year per student, first graders got to see a video of a cartoon that Fonte used in one of her sex ed classes showing little kids talking about “touching themselves” for pleasure.

“Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points in the air?” asks the little boy in the cartoon, leading to an explanation of what an “erection” is.

Parents were opposed and now she’s gone.

FAIRFAX COUNTY

“A group of anti-critical race theory candidates this week won seats on the governing body of the nation’s top high school in Fairfax County, according to The Washington Free Beacon. They campaigned against the school’s racially driven admissions practices.

The school just dropped the admissions test for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and established a quota system.

The same people who pushed for that also pushed for “antiracism” and critical race theory-based initiatives district-wide, according to a series of emails uncovered in December.

LOUDOUN COUNTY

Five of the most recently launched recall campaigns, including a particularly contentious fight in Loudoun County, Virginia, is targeting critical race theory.

Rather than targeting a single member, these efforts often target multiple members or entire school boards, according to Abbey Smith, a researcher at Ballotpedia.

Loudoun County is locked in battle with some parents who are opposed to their social justice and critical race theory (CRT) instruction. Loudon County rebuts by saying CRT is not part of their framework. What they don’t explain is it is woven in and out of lessons in the district.

Loudoun County Schools are pushing equity, which, as it is ultimately defined, is systemic racism. Rather than equality, they try to make up for past wrongs by punishing people alive today whose ancestors or someone’s ancestors of the same race enslaved or mistreated black people. Then they include all minorities as wronged and give them the same benefits as they give black people.

Here’s one example:

Skin color is one of those immutable characteristics that should never define the person’s character. It’s the character, not skin color. As it turns out, some are reporting the girls are of the same race. They are twins born of a white parent and a black parent.

Parents in Loudon County are fighting back and moving to recall six school board members.

THE BATTLE IS AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMIN AND THE MEDIA

A battle is brewing as Joe Biden is planning to deprive districts of funds if they don’t push through this curriculum. The media is pushing the idea that it is only a conservative issue and suggesting strongly that not supporting it is racist.

The media and the far-left politicians who want this are lying to get it into schools.

As Christopher Rufo tweeted: First it was “conservatives don’t understand critical race theory.” Then it was “that’s not real critical race theory.” Now it’s “critical race theory doesn’t even exist.” And it’s only Monday.

Rufo linked to a Fox News article quoting Terry McAuliffe. He was asked about CRT becoming “a big deal.” He responded: “That’s another right-wing conspiracy,” he said. “This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It’s a conspiracy theory.”

Related

















