AZ candidate Mark Kelly exposed

Project Veritas has a new tape out exposing Arizona senatorial candidate Mark Kelly. He’s running against Senator McSally and is the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords who was shot and seriously injured by a madman several years ago.

A field organizer helping with Kelly’s campaign said that he’s not telling Arizonans what he plans to do to limit guns. He wants to get elected first and then do more in the way of gun control.

The polls have him well in the lead.

If Arizonans think he will be any different on the Second Amendment than the New York or Virginia governor, they are being naive.

Democrats want your guns so they exercise their totalitarian control over you.

Watch:

WOW! 50,000+ views in 25 minutes. Force it to trend, @jack wants to hide it. #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/BDcfPPxcSK — Project Veritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) October 5, 2020

Twitter recently locked James O’Keefe, the Project Veritas CEO, out of his account and wouldn’t tell him why. Facebook just did the same thing to the Sentinel. We got a 3-day suspension for one poster but they wouldn’t say why, other than that she violated the community standards.

WOW. @TWITTER LOCKED ME OUT! They couldn’t even provide proof of a legitimate reason and point to the tweet in question! Some “copyright violation” and they wouldn’t even show the tweet in question. @Project_Veritas has the tech overlords the rattled…we’re winning. pic.twitter.com/ZMLgFRkZV3 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 1, 2020