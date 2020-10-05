AZ candidate Mark Kelly exposed

Project Veritas has a new tape out exposing Arizona senatorial candidate Mark Kelly. He’s running against Senator McSally and is the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords who was shot and seriously injured by a madman several years ago.

A field organizer helping with Kelly’s campaign said that he’s not telling Arizonans what he plans to do to limit guns. He wants to get elected first and then do more in the way of gun control.

The polls have him well in the lead.

If Arizonans think he will be any different on the Second Amendment than the New York or Virginia governor, they are being naive.

Democrats want your guns so they exercise their totalitarian control over you.

Watch:

Twitter recently locked James O’Keefe, the Project Veritas CEO, out of his account and wouldn’t tell him why. Facebook just did the same thing to the Sentinel. We got a 3-day suspension for one poster but they wouldn’t say why, other than that she violated the community standards.

