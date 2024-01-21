Bad Dogs Giving You the News

There are good dogs and bad dogs. We feature bad dogs here. We can’t control them, and the bad things they publish.

Are you someone who won’t watch the news, you need to get it through memes and X posts. TikTok works too.

Today we want to see news through a bad dog’s eyes. We would never post these sorts of things, but Dolly found the news for you.

Biden kicks off his campaign.

This guy will let you know who he is soon very soon. We’re bringing in famous people.

Reporter: “Where are you from?” Middle Eastern illegal migrant: “Soon you will know who I am. Believe me. You will see.” pic.twitter.com/arTVxIGTgr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2024

What do you call this?

When the science is settled, you need to believe it and say it.

In case you missed the time line of the “settled science” of the COVID shot… pic.twitter.com/IMI3TvG8EZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 20, 2024

Democrat schemes hit Black neighborhoods.

He'll come around. If not, so be it. Watch this New Yorker talk about Trump. pic.twitter.com/qifrkcXojn — American Free Thinker (@USA_Think_Free) January 21, 2024

Listen to Kamala, Black people don’t know how to get voter ID.

Black people cant be required to show photo ID because they don’t have xerox machines? pic.twitter.com/w1XeXbNEBT — @amuse (@amuse) January 20, 2024

Yes, we are.

We found the solution to starvation.

Bad dogs do this too!

NEW: Migrants in New York City are reportedly leaving pee in cups on people’s doorsteps as the migrant crisis continues to spiral out of control. Living among pee & poop is just part & parcel of living in NYC I guess. Unfortunately, it gets worse. Migrants are also pooping in… pic.twitter.com/Uk53RK4Ua2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2024

The FBI is on top of everything. They were marching yesterday.

#BREAKING: A group called the Patriot Front are currently marching down at the World Trade Center #Manhattan l #NewYork Currently, approximately 90-150 individuals identified as the "Patriot Front" and recognized as a right-wing organization are advancing towards the 9/11… pic.twitter.com/aTiFZtNqdV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 20, 2024

Who can figure the crazy ways of the world?

I wonder why Sports Illustrated went broke… they featured obese women and a man who dressed up as a woman. Get woke, go broke. pic.twitter.com/XfED11L2L9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2024

Get the rope.



The primary in New Hampshire is going swimmingly.

Almost all of Nikki Haley's supporters are voting for Joe Biden if Trump becomes the nominee.pic.twitter.com/7HIaPWelfN — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 20, 2024

Read the Road to Serfdom, we’re on it.

