Bahrain Oil Refinery Was Hit

An Iranian missile strike on Thursday sparked a blaze at Bahrain’s main state-owned oil refinery as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf for the sixth day. There were no reported injuries from the strike at the refinery on the island of Sitra, and operations continued, the government media arm added. Earlier, Britain said it was temporarily withdrawing some embassy staff and their dependents from Bahrain due to the security situation.

A witness said the diplomatic quarter in the Saudi capital Riyadh had been closed off after some Western embassy staff in Riyadh were told to shelter in place, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Air defenses also confronted a missile threat in the emirate of Fujairah, home to a major port where Iranian attacks have already targeted an oil storage and trading hub.

Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, denied Thursday that Tehran was behind an earlier drone attack on the US embassy in Riyadh or strikes on the kingdom’s vast Ras Tanura oil refinery. “We confirmed that Iran has no role in the attack on the US embassy in Riyadh”, he told AFP, adding that when Tehran’s military carries out an operation “it takes responsibility for it”.

Qatar’s defense ministry said its forces intercepted 13 Iranian ballistic missiles on Thursday, while one fell in Qatari waters, and four drones were also shot down, with no casualties reported. Elsewhere, a tanker was hit by a “large explosion” in waters off Kuwait, causing an oil spill, the British maritime security agency UKMTO reported.

Iran hit a data center in the UAE. It will take a day to get back online.

