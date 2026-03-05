Psycho with 131 Arrests Sets a Man on Fire

Despite 88 prior arrests, or 131 if The Daily News is accurate, Damon Johnson was released early and placed on parole. He then set a 37-year-old man on fire in Penn Station. Many of his crimes were violent.

Mullan said in court Wednesday night that Johnson was convicted in 2018 of slashing a victim’s face so severely that more than 100 stitches were required. He remains on parole for that crime, the prosecutor noted.

He now faces charges of attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment.

And he wasn’t alone. He had one or two other psychopaths with him.

The 47-year-old Johnson and his accomplice, 33-year-old Lyla Najjar of Queens, have now been arrested in connection with the arson attack. They attacked the homeless man while he slept.

Johnson was caught on video crouching beside the victim and leaning over him for “some time” before getting up and strolling away, said Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Cal Mullan during the suspect’s arraignment Wednesday night.

“Moments later, the victim begins wailing … and scrambling to his feet with his jacket on fire,” the prosecutor said. “The fire was put out by bystanders and responding police officers.”

The victim was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center’s ICU with multiple burns that were non-life-threatening, cops and prosecutors said.

Johnson has been arrested for assault, robbery, drugs, and various other crimes.