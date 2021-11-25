Ballot Fraud Found in Two States

















A Wall Street Journal article reports fraud in two states, which they call “ballot mischief.”

Last week two Georgia election workers were fired for shredding voter registration forms, and this week three Michigan women were charged with fraud.

From the Journal:

Fulton County has a long record of screw-ups.

Add this to the list: Fulton County said Monday it terminated two employees who “allegedly shredded a number of paper voter registration applications received within the last two weeks.” Fellow workers reported this on Friday, and the perpetrators were fired the same day. According to the state, about 300 applications were destroyed. The context is that early voting in the next local elections began Tuesday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” he said. Democrats should admit he has a point, but don’t hold your breath.

The Michigan cases are also instructive. One woman, the state Attorney General’s office says, “implemented a plan to obtain and control absentee ballots for legally incapacitated persons under her care by fraudulently submitting 26 absentee ballot applications.” Another woman, who worked at a nursing home, allegedly filled out absentee applications for residents without their knowledge, while forging their signatures.

The fraudulent paperwork was caught when election workers compared the bad signature to the voter’s real one. But the state’s news release is less clear about the third woman, who “admitted to signing her grandson’s absentee ballot because she was concerned he would not have time to vote on Election Day.” The grandson voted in person, so investigators were called in April to look into “a case of double voting.”

The Journal says, however, that massive voter fraud is not everywhere as President Trump says, but to say there is none is also wrong.

Donald Trump feels this is the tip of the iceberg:

"Fraud is massive—this is just the tip of the iceberg—and everyone knows it!" – President Donald J. Trump ICYMI: "Two States Find Ballot Mischief"https://t.co/judZO8EkxN pic.twitter.com/xbtQSUpfmu — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 24, 2021

