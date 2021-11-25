NIH Collins Wants to Hunt Down COV Disinformation Spreaders & Deliver Justice

















If masks and lockdowns worked, we wouldn’t see the surges and deaths we are seeing. Wearing a mask is like a chain link fence to this small virus, COVID-19. The lockdowns haven’t worked except to destroy businesses and damage children’s education.

However, the government loves using COV to control the masses and aren’t keen to let it go.

Francis Collins, the still-chief of the National Institutes of Health, is attempting to keep the COVID extremism and fear alive by asserting that people who spread so-called “disinformation” should be hunted down and “delivered justice to.”

He sounds like the CCP.

In an interview with NPR, he said he wants to see these individuals tracked down and delivered “justice” to.

“I’m still worried about where we are,” he said. “…the thing that worries me most is the way in which misinformation and, frankly, disinformation has become so prominent in the face of a public health crisis. And it has been manipulated in some situations for political reasons in a fashion that is turning our culture wars into something really serious.”

He continued, “We probably lost 100,000 people to COVID-19 who were unvaccinated because they had information that told them that this wasn’t something that would be safe for them. And that’s heartbreaking. And it is kind of a breakdown, it seems to me, in our society of the ability to distinguish opinions from truth. And if we’ve lost that ability, if we can’t sort through the evidence and understand what’s real and true, then I worry about all kinds of other challenges that lie ahead for us.”

Collins himself has been one of the biggest sources of disinformation.

Related















