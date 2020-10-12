Ballots thrown away by someone in Santa Monica

Dozens of ballots showed up in trash receptacles in Santa Monica, according to reports.
A Santa Monica woman says her husband discovered dozens of mail-in ballots in a trash bin.
Twitter user @cholemama posted a photo of what appeared to be multiple official Los Angeles County ballots that she says were found in a “trash can in the alley.”
She wrote: “My husband just found all these ballots in the trash can in the alley. What is going on? Why weren’t these delivered?”
A second photo posted showed more ballots reportedly found in another recycling bin on Virginia Avenue between 21st St. and 22nd St.
But don’t worry, FB, Twitter, MSM all say mail-in voting is safe and secure. So, no problem, right?
More ballots were found in a different receptacle. UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/kFq7gcbOp6
— Soledad ⚾️ (@cholemama) October 9, 2020
One woman posted pictures Thursday of unopened mail – believed to have been stolen and dumped in recycling bins in an alley in Santa Monica. You can see in the images a large pile of ballots that were heading to voters. https://t.co/y8xXKmlXCn
— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) October 9, 2020