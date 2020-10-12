Ballots thrown away by someone in Santa Monica

Dozens of ballots showed up in trash receptacles in Santa Monica, according to reports.

A Santa Monica woman says her husband discovered dozens of mail-in ballots in a trash bin.

Twitter user @cholemama posted a photo of what appeared to be multiple official Los Angeles County ballots that she says were found in a “trash can in the alley.”

She wrote: “My husband just found all these ballots in the trash can in the alley. What is going on? Why weren’t these delivered?”

A second photo posted showed more ballots reportedly found in another recycling bin on Virginia Avenue between 21st St. and 22nd St.

But don’t worry, FB, Twitter, MSM all say mail-in voting is safe and secure. So, no problem, right?

More ballots were found in a different receptacle. UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/kFq7gcbOp6 — Soledad ⚾️ (@cholemama) October 9, 2020

One woman posted pictures Thursday of unopened mail – believed to have been stolen and dumped in recycling bins in an alley in Santa Monica. You can see in the images a large pile of ballots that were heading to voters. https://t.co/y8xXKmlXCn — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) October 9, 2020