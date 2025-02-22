Bannon Waves Quoting Trump & French Conservative Flees

French right-wing National Rally party, Jordan Bardella canceled a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference because he claimed Steve Bannon made a Nazi-like hand gesture.

During a speech on Thursday, Mr. Bannon invoked the words of President Trump immediately after the July 13 assassination attempt as he said, “The only way that they win is if we retreat. And we’re not going to retreat. We’re not going to surrender. We’re not going to quit. Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Mr. Bannon then extended one arm raised with his palm face down.

“While I was not present in the room, one of the speakers allowed himself, as a provocation, a gesture referring to Nazi ideology. Consequently, I have taken the immediate decision to cancel my [speech] scheduled for this afternoon at the event,” Mr. Bardella said in a statement on Friday.

Mr. Bannon said it was a wave he makes “at all my speeches.”

Bannon told NBC News was a p***y

“He’s never going to be able to lead France.”

The problem is very difficult in France. They were overtaken by the Nazis in World War II and they call Mr. Bardella’s party the Nazis.

It is ridiculous that you can’t even wave.

