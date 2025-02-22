General Brown Gone, Baby, Gone

Dan Caine replaced Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Q Brown. He is a retired three-star Air Force officer. Donald Trump laid off General Brown.

Sec. Hegseth plans to fire Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife. It was not immediately clear if those two had been removed from their positions.

Last year, Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown Jr. produced a horrendous racist document.

Greenfield wrote:

He limited the number of white officers to 67% and cut white men down to 43%.

The Air Force officer corps is currently 77% white: getting it down to 67%, a reduction of 10%, would require serious effort to purge white officers and bar the doors to any new ones.

Reducing the number of white men in the officer corps to a minority, 43%, would cripple the service and wipe out generations of talent: especially when 86% of pilots are white men.

Hasta la Vista racist General Brown. After he did this, recruiting collapsed.

