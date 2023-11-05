Barack Obama Is Angry About the “Occupation”

Barack Obama thinks Israel is occupying the land that their ancestors never left, or maybe he’s angry about Gaza which is not occupied by Israel.

Obama spoke about how everyone is allegedly partially complicit in this new Israel-Hamas catastrophe. The biggest proponent of censorship, Barack Obama, shared his conviction that he knows what the truth is in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He is obviously very angry.

“If there’s any chance of us being able to act constructively,” an angry Barack Obama said during his latest interview, “to do so, it will require an admission of complexity and maintaining what, on the surface, may seem contradictory ideas. That what Hamas did was horrific, and there’s no justification for it, and what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable.

“And what is also true is that there is a history of the Jewish people that may be dismissed unless your grandparents or your great grandparents or your uncle or your aunt tell you stories about the madness of anti-Semitism. And what is true is that there are people right now who are dying who have nothing to do with what Hamas did. And what is true, right?

He says you can’t speak the truth on social media.

“I mean, we can go on for a while, and the problem with the social media and trying to TikTok activism and try to debate this on that, is you can’t speak the truth. You can pretend to speak the truth. You can speak one side of the truth, and in some cases, you can try to maintain your moral innocence, but that won’t solve the problem.

“And so if you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth, and you then have to admit nobody’s hands are clean. That all of us are complicit to some degree.

“I look at this, and I think that what could I have done during my presidency to move this forward. As hard as I tried, I’ve got the scars to prove it, but there’s a part of me that’s still saying, ‘Well, was there something else I could have done?

“That’s the conversation we should be having, not just looking backward but looking forward, and that can’t happen if we are confining ourselves to our outreach. I would rather see you out there talking to people, including people who you disagree with if you genuinely want to change this.

“And you’ve got to figure out how to speak to somebody on the other side and listen to them and understand what they are talking about and not dismiss it because you can’t save that child without their help, not in this situation.

How does one talk to a terrorist, and how does one see their point of view when they say they are going to destroy every Jew in Israel and take the land over? Twenty-one percent of Palestinians live peacefully and freely in Israel. Gaza is a no-go zone for Jews. Did you know that Hamas was literally shooting civilians in the back as they tried to escape Gaza? Israel has not occupied Gaza since 2005, but Hamas has occupied Gaza since 2005, and it’s not going well.

Israel is calling for every hostage to be released before a ceasefire. That sounds reasonable to me.

Mahmoud Abbas’s aide admits the Hamas genocidal attack was to make Israel look bad.

Mahmoud Habbash, adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says that Hamas is deliberately killing children and women in Gaza to damage Israel’s image The Palestinian leadership in the West Bank knows what Hamas is after fighting against them in 2007pic.twitter.com/PUHLhVYJeJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 5, 2023

Jewish people don’t agree with all-knowing Obama.

Obama says Israel is engaging in “OCCUPATION” Of Palestinian land. Then makes a moral equivalency between the State of Israel and Hamas. Hard to quantify how radical and extremist this world view is coming from a former President who funded Iranpic.twitter.com/cXwT8WBUcC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2023

Obama: “What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable… “You have to admit that all of us are complicit to some degree.” pic.twitter.com/FtAGFAexz1 — Yonah Lieberman (@YonahLieberman) November 4, 2023

We have to admit absolutely no such thing https://t.co/QxAh9LrLLR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2023

