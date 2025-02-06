BBC Excuses Itself for Taking USAID Tax Dollars

The BBC is notoriously biased left and has been getting US taxpayer funding through USAID. We not only fund US newspapers, but we are also funding papers globally. As a result, they all say the same thing to different degrees.

BBC issued a statement this week after the exposure of their lucrative arrangement with leftist radicals at USAID. Their defense is it’s not that much money, only 8% of their income.

The funding goes to BBC Media Action, which they say is a charity that supports free local media around the world. BBC Media Action pushes DEI and sustainability around the globe.

They are releasing the statement because the money stopped flowing:

A free press is essential to freedom and democracy – and 75% of countries around the world do not have a free press. BBC Media Action supports local media around the world to deliver trusted information to people most in need.

Like many international development organisations, BBC Media Action has been affected by the temporary pause in US government funding, which amounts to about 8% of our income in 2023-24. We’re doing everything we can to minimise the impact on our partners and the people we serve.

As the BBC’s international charity, we are completely separate from BBC News, and wholly reliant on our donors and supporters to carry out our work.

In another self-defense article, the BBC writes:

The BBC’s international charity BBC Media Action, which is funded by external grants and voluntary contributions, receives funding from USAID. According to a 2024 report, USAID donated $3.23m (£2.6m), making it the charity’s second-largest donor that financial year.

It’s only $3.2 million to bias BBC further left than it already is. What a bargain. Why not just send it to Africa to feed the poor without the well-paid socialist BBC workers? Perhaps it’s to influence the news?

