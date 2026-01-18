BBC Interviewer Hisses Upon Hearing the Name Jesus Christ

A BBC interviewer appeared to be possessed by Satan as she hissed when DC3 musician named Jesus Christ as his hero. Geeta Guru-Murthy let loose with the hideous reaction Saturday while interviewing up-and-coming musician DC3, whose given name is Daniel Chenjerai.
When Geeta asked him to list those he admired most, the 18-year-old named Santan Dave, Kendrick Lamar, and most of all, Jesus Christ.” She hissed upon hearing Jesus Christ.
What’s not to like about Jesus?
I can’t wait until she does that to Mohammad. That will go over well.
Anyone who does an interview with her should bring Holy Water to throw on her.
JESUS CHRIST ON BBC NEWS pic.twitter.com/vmNfmlfEYQ
— DC3 (@dc3media) January 16, 2026
One day these followers of Satan will face the Almighty seated on His Great White Throne, where each and every unsaved evildoer throughout history will be judged and sentenced to spend eternity in the Lake of Fire with the Devil and his demons. There they can hiss all they want, along with, “weeping, wailing and gnashing their teeth.”
There’s no such thing as holy water.
No, there is nothing in the Bible about ‘holy water’, or purgatory, or praying to Mary and dead ‘saints’, or confessing one’s sins to a priest, or many of the other heretical beliefs espoused by the Catholic church.
Correct. If people would only read their Bible and search the Scriptures to see what the truth is!
Try living without water, by the way evil spirits despise water. It burns them, just like the witch in the wizard of oz, I’m melting. Believe it or not. Has nothing to do with being catholic. They don’t do true baptisms by submersion under the water for nothing.