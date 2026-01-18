BBC Interviewer Hisses Upon Hearing the Name Jesus Christ

A BBC interviewer appeared to be possessed by Satan as she hissed when DC3 musician named Jesus Christ as his hero. Geeta Guru-Murthy let loose with the hideous reaction Saturday while interviewing up-and-coming musician DC3, whose given name is Daniel Chenjerai.

When Geeta asked him to list those he admired most, the 18-year-old named Santan Dave, Kendrick Lamar, and most of all, Jesus Christ.” She hissed upon hearing Jesus Christ.

What’s not to like about Jesus?

I can’t wait until she does that to Mohammad. That will go over well.

Anyone who does an interview with her should bring Holy Water to throw on her.