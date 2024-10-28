The BBC is one of the UK papers with the most misinformation and disinformation. Yet, British censors, such as the Global Disinformation Index, have no problem with them, even as they blacklist US and EU independent and conservative publications.

Take the story about David Haines as an example.

David Haines was a Scottish aid worker who was beheaded ten years ago by one of the most vicious terrorist organizations in the world. His daughter recently paid tribute to him and said she would never stop looking for his body.

The BBC report shows a photo of Mr. Haines, and underneath it reads: David Haines was murdered by so-called ISIS terrorists.

“So-Called!” Unbelievable. They are not “so-called”. They are among the most evil terrorists in the world.

Mr. Haines, from Perth, was captured by militants in Syria in March 2013 while delivering aid to the war-torn country. The father-of-two was beheaded in 2014 after being held by a terrorist cell dubbed “The Beatles” because of their English accents.

Footage of Mr. Haines’ murder was posted online. His remains have never been discovered.

Speaking at the service, Ms Haines said: “It’s hard to believe it is 10 years since my world was shattered, and I had to accept that I was never going to see my dad again.

“It has been a long and hard 10 years with many ups and downs. The pain has never gone away and probably never will, but I learned to cope with it and channel my energies into positive things.”

[…]

She described her father as “strong, kind, and caring” and said he would have loved becoming a grandfather and spending time with her son.

Ms Haines also stressed that her father’s death was not about religion but was due to “bad men doing bad things.”

Barack Obama allowed ISIS to fester and grow. Donald Trump led the rapid destruction of the group.

If you hit the white arrow, the video should run.