MSNBC Calls the Trump Rally a Nazi Rally

MSNBC is calling the Trump rally a Nazi rally. There is nothing about the rally that is Hitlerian.

MSNBC is spreading vile misinformation and disinformation. They deserve to lose their license to broadcast.

BREAKING NEWS: MSNBC is actively slandering Donald Trump with blood libel by claiming his Madison Square Garden rally was a Nazi reunion and shared footage of the 1939 Nazi event despite there being tens of thousands of events held at the Gardens since 1939. This is actually… pic.twitter.com/IFtGeEc77N — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 28, 2024

Watch this lovely young woman. She perfectly describes the people at the rally.

The MSM is calling Trump’s rally a “Nazi rally” and it couldn’t be further from the truth. Here is the TRUTH from an American Jew who was there from start to finish. #stopthelies #JewsForTrump pic.twitter.com/OIhtAYg8qz — Debra Lea (@thedebralea) October 28, 2024