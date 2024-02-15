Ben Crump Wants to Redefine “Crime” to Protect Black Culture

White people are allegedly creating crimes that are an assault on black culture. Race hustler Ben Crump wants to redefine “crime” to advance black privilege.
Crump opposes Broken Glass laws as an example. He also said it’s illegal to wear baggy pants or have milk cartons in your yard if you’re black. He says we [black people] can redefine “crime” itself to solve the problem.
“We can get rid of all the crime in America overnight,” Crump says. “Change the definition of crime. Just like that, if you get to define what conduct is going to be made criminal, you can predict who the criminal is going to be. [One man suggests being black has been made a crime.]
“They [white crackers] make the law to criminalize our coaches, black coaches. I mean, and so when I think that Eric Garner [illegally selling cigarettes in front of a store that sells cigarettes], I always think of stuff like that, Lucy cigarettes.
“Yeah, and then George Floyd was trying to buy cigarettes and so forth [with counterfeit money]. So you have to think about the profiles and things that they come up with, the profilers, pretest your reasons, and it happens every day.
“Yeah, they will come and say you can’t wear baggy pants; you have a crime, right? You can’t have milk cartons in your yard; make that a crime, right?”
Yeah, yeah, yeah, say all the race hustlers in the room, which included Al Sharpton.
Al Sharpton and BLM attorney Ben Crump discovered the culprit for black crime:
White people who made the laws pic.twitter.com/VNgBd8PmHi
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 13, 2024
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
CRUMP WAS TORCHED ON X
John Hawkins wrote on X: Is having milk cartons in your yard like some keystone cultural thing for black people? Because that is definitely the first I’ve heard of that.
Jim Hanson says: “If you get to decide what conduct will be made a crime, you can predict who the criminals will be” — Attorney Crump No sh*t — Citizen Hanson.
— Watching The Defectives (@shannon_alter) February 13, 2024
Who else remembers this hate crime?! https://t.co/kUyKn5v2ED
— CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) February 13, 2024
Liberacrat has an idea:
These two are the biggest race baiting and grifting people in the world. They will do and say anything off peoples struggles just to make a buck. pic.twitter.com/AWkNTDPQnQ
— Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) February 13, 2024
So true this:
Beyond true pic.twitter.com/8iUKtRITRX
— Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) February 13, 2024
And because there are real problems in the world, we now have the Hip Hop task force.
Democrats in Congress are focused on the real issues facing the United States
Today they created the Hip Hop Task Force to harness the power of hip hop to ensure racial equity: pic.twitter.com/7tMoS5T1VE
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 14, 2024
Living proof of what St Paul wrote to the Romans – 1:18 Indeed, God’s wrath is being revealed from heaven against all the ungodliness and unrighteousness of people who try to suppress the truth by unrighteousness. 19 This happens because what can be known about God is evident among them, because God made it evident among them. 20 In fact, his invisible characteristics—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen since the creation of the world, because they are understood from the things he made. As a result, people are without excuse, 21 because, even though they knew God, they did not honor him or give him thanks as God. Instead, their thinking became nonsense, and their senseless heart was darkened.
22 Although they claim to be wise, they have become fools 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human, or like birds, four-footed animals, and crawling things. 24 So, as they followed the sinful desires of their hearts, God handed them over to the impurity of degrading their own bodies among themselves. 25 Such people have traded the truth about God for the lie, worshipping and serving the creation rather than the Creator, who is worthy of praise forever. Amen.
26 For this reason God handed them over to disgraceful passions. Even their females exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 And, in the same way, their males, after abandoning natural sexual relations with females, were consumed by their lust for one another. Males perform indecent acts with males and receive in themselves the penalty that is fitting for their perversion.
28 And since they did not consider it worthwhile to hold on to the true knowledge of God, God handed them over to a corrupted mind to do things that should never be done. 29 They are filled with every kind of unrighteousness, evil, greed, and wickedness. They are full of envy, murder, quarreling, deceit, and malice. They are gossipers, 30 slanderers, God-haters, insolent mockers, arrogant boasters, and loudmouths. They dream up evil things. They disobey their parents. 31 They are senseless, faithless, heartless, and merciless. 32 Even though they know God’s righteous decree that those who do these things are worthy of death, such people not only continue to do them, but also approve of others who continue to commit such sins.