Elderly Joe with a Poor Memory Lied About DOJ Agent Robert Hur

The following report actually came from NBC News – one has to wonder why. It calls out a lie Joe Biden told about the DOJ investigator Robert Hur who wrote the damning report of the elderly President with a poor memory who is unfit to stand trial. Biden condemned Hur for asking him when his son Beau died.

Hur’s report noted that Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

“How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden railed in an impromptu White House press conference. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

NBC reports that two sources told them that Hur never asked that question. Biden introduced Beau’s death, something he routinely does for political benefit or sympathy.

This is how it came up during the DOJ interview with Biden:

Biden raised his son’s death after being asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, the sources said, when a ghostwriter was helping him write a memoir about losing Beau to brain cancer in 2015. Investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghostwriter he had found “classified stuff” in that home, the report says.

Biden began trying to recall that period by discussing what else was happening in his life, and it was at that point in the interview that he appeared confused about when Beau died, the sources said. Biden got the date correct — May 30 — but not the year.

NBC News also mentioned that he shared highly classified material with the ghostwriter on three occasions. This was as he was trying to make himself into a hero.

There have been non-stop attacks on Mr. Hur over that question he never asked. Biden lied as is customary.

After Biden wrongly criticized Special Counsel Robert Hur for raising his son’s death in their interview, NBC reports it was actually Biden who introduced the subject. “Hur never asked that question.” pic.twitter.com/4k3APnYww8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2024

Hur also reported that sympathy cards and other mementos of Beau were mixed in with classified records. For example: “In the same box in the garage where FBI agents found the classified Afghanistan documents, agents also found other documents of great personal importance to Mr. Biden, including photos of his son Beau and documents Mr. Biden filed, accessed, and used in early 2017. It suggests Biden maintained these files himself.

Related