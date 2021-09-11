Ben Shapiro breaks down authoritarian vax mandate

















Ben Shapiro does a great job of breaking down Biden’s authoritarian vax mandate speech, in which he makes no sense. Shapiro believes Biden’s shifting the blame for his failure onto everyone else.

Biden pretends the 25% of the people who aren’t vaccinated are hurting people. “But to whom,” asks Ben Shapiro. Answering his own question, Shapiro says – only to the 25%. Even Biden says that. Biden knows that.

Biden’s speech is nonsensical, but Biden is trying to get everyone angry at others instead of himself to make people forget his own failures.

