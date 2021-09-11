Biden brings in ‘potential national security risks’ from Afghanistan

















The Biden administration said this week it expects to resettle 95,000 Afghans in the United States, asking Congress for $6.4 billion in emergency funding to support the effort. Polls show broad support for resettlement, suspected associations with terrorists,” the Washington Post reports.

He claims the vetting is thorough and multi-faceted. Despite that claim, The Washington Post found — after reviewing DHS records — that the Biden administration has brought 44 Afghans into the country who are “potential national security risks.”

A total of 13 of those Afghans are in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody as they undergo more vetting, which includes interviews with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Nothing is being done about the rest who have terrorist allies.

Does it matter? Biden is allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to pour into our country from 148 countries UNVETTED!

Sick People with Contagions Too

The Biden administration said Friday it has temporarily halted the resettlement flights under CDC orders because we are also bringing sick people into the country. We don’t know how many have COVID, but four do have measles.

After four measles cases were detected among Afghan evacuees. Officials have been vaccinating the evacuees once they arrive on U.S. soil, and they are now looking at administering immunizations at overseas transit sites as an additional condition for clearance to travel.

At least three were deported for criminal activity, one for a 2010 sexual assault and the other for an armed robbery in 2011. A third Afghan national, Muhamed Haroon Bahaduri, 25, is also facing deportation and has been charged with grand larceny by Virginia State Police for a Sept. 8 incident at Fort Pickett.

Related















