Update on the section titled, THE REASON FOR SUSPENSION

Yesterday, Kris Paronto was suspended for 12 hours from Twitter for calling out the ‘Impeach Trump/Secret Society Alumnus’ hate group who then reported Kris to the censors. They got results and Kris Paronto was suspended for 12 hours. This was immediately after Barack Obama called Benghazi a “conspiracy theory”.

For some reason, a now-hard-left Montel Williams decided to jump into the fray after the suspension. He tweeted, “No. This is what happens when you act like a prick, son. You’re not being persecuted. Sit down, shut up and grow the f up.”

It’s not the first time Montel launched a nasty shut up and sit down tweet. He likes the phrase and used it against Joe Walsh in July 2016.

Kris responded, “Prick??So did you just suspended for your hateful comment Semper Fudge??Most likely not …and I ain’t your son “Sir” 😏.. If I was I’d be an ignorant ass just like you. I grew up a long time ago, long before your Messiah BHO left me and my team to die. #stayinyourlane https://t.co/vjpqjeNAV7“.

Prick??So did you just suspended for your hateful comment Semper Fudge??Most likely not …and I ain’t your son “Sir” 😏.. If I was I’d be an ignorant ass just like you. I grew up a long time ago, long before your Messiah BHO left me and my team to die. #stayinyourlane https://t.co/vjpqjeNAV7 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

MONTEL RESPONDS

Montel hasn’t shut up and sat down.

Montel loves the censorship, but only of the left. He never calls out the left for their non-stop hate. He tweeted, “The joy of the quality filter”. We’re still waiting for him to call out Farrakhan.

The joy of the quality filter. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) September 10, 2018

Montel retweeted some nasty comments which he obviously agrees with, one was from a leftist woman calling Kris a “nut job”. Montel also tweeted this next condescending remark.

He should do so because he’s embarrassing himself https://t.co/TBWm7WLksJ — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) September 9, 2018

WHY PARONTO WILL FIGHT IF OBAMA REWRITES HISTORY

Barack Obama tried to rewrite history by calling Benghazi a “conspiracy theory”. It was dishonorable.

Barack Obama left Kris Paronto, his men, an ambassador, a technician, and about 30 other people to die. Then the former president took his sweet time ordering planes to rescue them after they fought with Al Qaeda and other groups throughout the night.

When these men returned home, they were treated as if they did something wrong.

The day after the attack, with gunfire still being exchanged at the airport, the president flew off to his fundraiser across the country in Las Vegas, beginning his speech with a shoutout to a candidate. No one knows what he was doing the night the men were being killed, 9/11/12, probably resting up for his fundraiser.

THE REASON FOR THE SUSPENSION — UPDATED

Kris was suspended for calling out an absurd hate group ‘Impeach Trump/Secret Society Alumnus’ [In an update, the site denies having reported him]. It exists solely to spread hate. It’s not a popular group but it’s one of the thousands spreading anti-right hate without being shut down by Jack Dorsey and his ‘healthy conversation censors’.

After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet 😏 for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ 😢 for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr9e — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

His comment was a reply to ‘Impeach Trump/Secret Society Alumnus’ on a thread started by Robert O’Neill.

Nazis are bad. Now try saying “Radical Islam…” https://t.co/2jS4b8OgwJ — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

Kris tweeted Jack Dorsey and four others in Congress who are trying to address the censorship of the right. “Seriously @jack, you “limit” @KrisParonto’s account the same week you claim @Twitter doesn’t censor conservatives. I’ve reported actual death threats that you’ve done nothing about.”

The site that is alleged to have reported him said they never reported him and aren’t the least bit offended.

Well, I didn’t report it, I couldn’t care less and didn’t feel offended in any way. — ❎🇺🇸Secret Society Alumnus🇺🇸❎ (@itmustend_) September 9, 2018

PETE HEGSETH INTERVIEWED KRIS ON FOX NEWS

When Kris said he wanted to reach through the screen and choke Barack Obama, it was inevitable that the loons of the left would pick it up as a serious comment.

Newsweek put up a story saying Kris threatened the former president but then went a brief anti-Trump and anti-Benghazi narrative.

Kris Paronto did admit he “misspoke” and thanked Donald Trump Jr. for reminding him.

Kris was frustrated with that story and posted on Facebook.

Prior to his appearance on Fox News, he called out Barack Obama, the man who left them to die, on Twitter.

Paronto also tweeted without holding back: “Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this, let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum”

Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018

Paronto’s Instagram response yesterday.