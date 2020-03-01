Bernie Bros call SC Biden voters “rodents,” blacks “low IQ m*****s”

Some Bernie Sanders supporters are not just hard-left, they’re crazy, just as he is. If you go to their threads on Twitter, you might be shocked by the explicit sex and hate they promote.

One Twitter user collected some of their tweets and they apparently think Biden supporters are rodents. They think South Carolina voters are stupid and that especially includes the black voters.

One actually said, “It’s not racist” to say black voters are “low information.” Another called black voters “low IQ monkeys.” Those are your racists folks.

It’s an interesting technique to get votes for their candidate.

#Bernie supporters on Reddit are taking the loss well. Calling voters in SC “rodents”, saying black voters in Southern States shouldn’t matter, and calling South Carolinians “uneducated.” #SouthCarolinaPrimary #BidenForPresident pic.twitter.com/MZDDbAkomH — tepsac (@tepsac1) March 1, 2020

#Sanders supporters: “If black dudes hate homos, why am I always getting boned by them?” pic.twitter.com/MBbvwdapDr — tepsac (@tepsac1) March 1, 2020

#Sanders supporters: “Young blacks don’t vote” and only care “what the president is gonna do for me”. Bernie is having problems with black voters because they’re “uniformed” of Bernie’s “civil rights record“ and the “Killer Mike endorsement.” pic.twitter.com/ao9dOiwFqY — tepsac (@tepsac1) March 1, 2020

#Sanders supporters: “It’s not racist” to say black voters are “low information.” Also, more people having a hard time wrapping their head around why black voters would support Biden pic.twitter.com/UIZJEII0DT — tepsac (@tepsac1) March 1, 2020

#BernieSanders supporters: “We need to stop caring about issues that affect Black voters” if they’re “going to vote against their best interest.” “Can’t Fox stupid.” pic.twitter.com/FrhmCFTOVR — tepsac (@tepsac1) March 1, 2020

*Maybe* a #BernieSanders supporter (this is from Sanders’ subreddit but a newer account) “Typical. Thanks for nothing, blacks of South Carolina. Enjoy voting in another racist like Biden when Bernie actually wants to empower you, you low IQ monkeys.” pic.twitter.com/GEnAtyLFfk — tepsac (@tepsac1) March 1, 2020

#BernieSanders supporters: Biden managed to “win over some dumb voters” and South Carolina is the “most illiterate state”. Also, “Trump can thank black boomers” is he’s re-elected #SouthCarolinaPrimary pic.twitter.com/m5gXcKulfa — tepsac (@tepsac1) March 1, 2020

Does it come as a surprise that someone who votes for Bernie might be a fry short of a happy meal?